This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
2. "State of Terror" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
3. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
4. "Crosswords" by Jonathan Franzen
5. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
6. "Silverview" by John Le Carre
7. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
8. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney
Paperback fiction
1. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
2. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
4. "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman
5. "The House in the Cerulean Sky" by TJ Klune
6. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
7. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
8. "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
Non-fiction
1. "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
2. "Peril" by Bob Woodward
3. "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could" by Adam Schiff
4. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe
5. "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by David Grohl
6. "The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive" by Lucy Adlington
7. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
8. "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" by Nathaniel Philbrick