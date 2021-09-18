This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney
2. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff
3. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
5. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins
6. "The Magician" by Colm Toibin
7. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
8. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King
Paperback fiction
1. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty
3. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
4. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
5. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino
6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
7. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
8. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Non-fiction
1. "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War" by Craig Whitlock
2. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
3. "Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution" by Mike Duncan
4. "A Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang
5. "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence" by Dr. Anna Lembke
6. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
7. "The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory" by Roxane Van Iperen
8. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green