This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
2. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva
3. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
5. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
6. "Falling" by T.J. Newman
7. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
8. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel
Paperback fiction
1. "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
2. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
4. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
5. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
6. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino
7. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
8. "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich
Non-fiction
1. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
2. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
3. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
4. "The Comfort Book" by Matt Haig
5. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
7. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson
8. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry