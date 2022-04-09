This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
2. “Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
5. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson, Dolly Parton
6. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
Paperback fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “Circe” by Madeine Miller
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
7. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover
6. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks
7. “Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin
8. “Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir” by Marie Yovanovitch