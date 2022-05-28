This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
4. “Lessons on Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
6. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
7. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
8. “Book of Night” by Holly Black
Paperback fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
7. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
8. “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams
Non-fiction
1. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
3. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin
4. “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
5. “Ali’s Well that Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration” by Ali Wentworth
6. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson
7. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
8. “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
