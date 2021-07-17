This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
2. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
4. "Falling" by T.J. Newman
5. "Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
6. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
7. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
8. "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris
Paperback fiction
1. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
4. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
5. "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich
6. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino
7. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
8. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
2. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
3. "In the Heights" by Lin-Manuel Miranda
4. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
5. "The Comfort Book" by Matt Haig
6. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
7. "Noise" by Daniel Kahneman
8. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy