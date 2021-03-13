This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
2. "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles
3. "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
5. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
6. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
7. "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse
8. "Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb
Paperback fiction
1. "Later" by Stephen King
2. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
3. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
4. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
5. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
6. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett
7. "The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel
8. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci
Non-fiction
1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
2. "Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors" by James Patterson
3. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
4. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates
5. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
6. "Think Again" by Adam Grant
7. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
8. "All About Love" by Bell Hooks