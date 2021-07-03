This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
2. "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides
3. "The President’s Daughter" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
4. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
6. "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris
7. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand
8. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
Paperback fiction
1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
4. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
5. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
6. "Daylight" by David Baldacci
7. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
8. "Beach Read" by Emily Henry
Non-fiction
1. "In the Heights" by Lin-Manuel Miranda
2. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
3. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
4. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
5. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
6. "The Bird Way" by Jennifer Ackerman
7. "The Spy and the Traitor" by Ben Macintyre
8. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly