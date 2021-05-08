This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
2. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman
3. "Sooley" by John Grisham
4. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
5. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
6. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
7. "The Whereabouts" by Jhumpa Lahiri
8. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
Paperback fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid
3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
4. "Later" by Stephen King
5. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
6. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd
7. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
8. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
2. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry
3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
4. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
5. "On the House" by John Boehner
6. "The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War" by Malcolm Gladwell
7. "The Beauty of Living Twice" by Sharon Stone
8. "My Grandmother’s Hands" by Resmaa Menaken