This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
2. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
3. "Crosswords" by Jonathan Franzen
4. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
5. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
6. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney
7. "The Last Graduate" by Naomi Novik
8. "The Women of Chateau Layfette" by Stephanie Dray
Paperback fiction
1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
4. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
5. "The House in the Cerulean Sky" by TJ Klune
6. "The Once and Future Witches" by Alix E. Harrow
7. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe
2. "The Old Farmer’s Almanac" by Old Farmer’s Almanac
3. "Peril" by Bob Woodward
4. "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by David Grohl
5. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
6. "Fuzz" by Mary Roach
7. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
8. "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" by Nathaniel Philbrick