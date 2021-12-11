This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
2. "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon
3. "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom
4. "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult
5. "The Sentence" by Louise Erdich
6. "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
7. "Oh William!" by Elizabeth Strout
8. "Never" by Ken Follett
Paperback fiction
1. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
2. "The Searcher" by Tana French
3. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
4. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
5. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman
7. "Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
8. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. "Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brené Brown
2. "These Precious Days: Essays" by Ann Patchett
3. "Will" by Will Smith, Mark Manson
4. "The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family" by Ron Howard and Clint Howard
5. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
6. "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times" by Jane Goodall
7. "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by David Grohl
8. "To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876" by Brett Baier