This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales.
Hardback fiction
1. "The President’s Daughter" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
3. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
4. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris
6. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand
7. "Tom Clancy Target Acquired" by Don Bentley
8. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Paperback fiction
1. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
2. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
3. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
4. "The Unhoneymooners" by Christina Lauren
5. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
6. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
7. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Deilia Owens
8. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino
Non-fiction
1. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
2. "In the Heights" by Lin-Manuel Miranda
3. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
4. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
5. "Noise" by Daniel Kahneman
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
7. "The Bird Way" by Jennifer Ackerman
8. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly