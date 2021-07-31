This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
2. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva
4. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel
6. "The President’s Daughter" by Bill Clinton & James Patterson
7. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
8. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Paperback fiction
1. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover
3. "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
4. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
5. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino
6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
7. "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich
8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand
Non-fiction
1. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
2. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson
3. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
4. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
5. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
7. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
8. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson