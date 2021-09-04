This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny
2. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
4. "The Noise" by James Patterson
5. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. "Lightning Strike" by William Kent Krueger
7. "The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
8. "The Guide" by Peter Heller
Paperback fiction
1. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover
2. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
3. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
4. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
5. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
6. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
7. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
8. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
Non-fiction
1. "Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution" by Mike Duncan
2. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
3. "All In: An Autobiography" by Billie Jean King
4. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig & Phillip Rucker
5. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
7. "The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022" by the Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green