This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
5. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
7. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva
8. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
Paperback fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity by Colleen Hoover
5. “It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
7. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
8. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
Non-Fiction
1. “Happy Go Lucky” by David Sedaris
2. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
3. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
5. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
6. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.