This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King
3. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
6. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
7. "Once There Were Wolves" by Charlotte McConaghy
8. "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown
Paperback fiction
1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
3. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
4. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
6. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
7. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
8. "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman
Non-fiction
1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
2. "The Premonistion" by Michael Lewis
3. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker
4. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
5. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
6. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
7. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
8. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson