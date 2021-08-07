This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
2. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva
5. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
6. "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
7. "It’s Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber
8. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
Paperback fiction
1. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover
3. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
4. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
5. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand
6. "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
7. "Virgin River" by Robyn Carr
8. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-fiction
1. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
2. "The Book of Eels" by Patrik Svensson
3. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
4. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
5. "It Never Ends: A Memoir with Nice Memories!" by Tom Scharpling,
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
7. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson
8. "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters