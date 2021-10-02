This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
2. "Beautiful World, Where Are You?" by Sally Rooney
3. "Beautiful World" by Richard Powers
4. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
5. "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
6. "Matrix" by Lauren Groff
7. "The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny
8. "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins
Paperback fiction
1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks
3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
4. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
5. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
6. "The Eye of the World" by Robert Jordan
7. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty
8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
Non-fiction
1. "Peril" by Bob Woodward
2. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe
3. "Fuzz" by Mary Roach
4. "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma" by Bessel Van Der Kolk
5. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
6. "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War" by Craig Whitlock
7. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
8. "The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory" by Roxane Van Iperen