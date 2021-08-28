This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller
2. "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King
4. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
6. "Not a Happy Family" by Shari Lapena
7. "Project Hail" Mary by Andy Weir
8. "Vortex" by Catherine Coulter
Paperback fiction
1. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
2. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
3. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
6. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty
7. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
8. "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman
Non-fiction
1. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
2. "The Body" by Bill Bryson
3. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
4. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis
5. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
6. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
7. "The Anthropocene" Reviewed by John Green
8. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson