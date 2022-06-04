This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
3. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “Lessons on Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
6. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
7. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
8. “Something Wilder” by Christina Lauren
Paperback fiction
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
7. “The Book Woman’s Daughte”r by Kim Michele Richardson
8. “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams
Non-fiction
1. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer
3. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
4. “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
7. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson
8. “Out of the Corner” by Jennifer Grey
