This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback fiction
1. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. "Legacy" by Nora Roberts
3. "Sooley" by John Grisham
4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
5. "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams
6. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
7. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
8. "Whereabouts" by Jhumpa Lahiri
Paperback fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
3. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
4. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
5. "Red, White & Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston
6. "The Woman with the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff
7. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
8. "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel
Non-fiction
1. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly
2. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
3. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis
4. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard
5. "The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War" by Malcolm Gladwell
6. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
7. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann
8. "Somebody’s Daughter" by Ashley C. Ford