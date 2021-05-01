This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman
3. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
5. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
6. "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain
7. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
8. "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline
Paperback fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
4. "Later" by Stephen King
5. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
6. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
7. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende
8. "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Non-fiction
1. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
2. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
3. "On the House" by John Boehner
4. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
5. "The Beauty of Living Twice" by Sharon Stone
6. "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe
7. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
8. "The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" by Judy Batalion