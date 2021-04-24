This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
2. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
3. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
4. "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain
5. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
6. "The Consequences of Fear" by Jacqueline Winspear
7. "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline
8. "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
Paperback fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
4. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
5. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
6. "The Queen's Gambit" by Walter Tevis
7. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd
8. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende
Non-fiction
1. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
3. "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe
4. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
5. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
6. "On the House" by John Boehner
7. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
8. "Broken (in the Best Possible Way)" by Jenny Lawson