This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
3. "The Consequences of Fear" by Jacqueline Winspear
4. "The Bounty" by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton
5. "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline
6. "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
7. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
8. "Win" by Harlan Coben
Paperback fiction
1. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
3. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
4. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
5. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
6. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci
7. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
8. "1984" by George Orwell
Non-fiction
1. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
2. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
3. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
4. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
5. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
6. "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates
7. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
8. "A World on the Wing" by Scott Weidensaul