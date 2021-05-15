This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Sooley" by John Grisham
2. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman
3. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
4. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford
5. "A Distant Shore" by Karen Kingsbury
6. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
7. "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain
8. "The Whereabouts" by Jhumpa Lahiri
Paperback fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
4. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid
5. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
6. "The Woman with the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff
7. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
8. "Circe" by Madeline Miller
Non-fiction
1. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry
2. "The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War" by Malcolm Gladwell
3. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
4. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard
5. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
6. "On the House" by John Boehner
7. "The Beauty of Living Twice" by Sharon Stone
8. "The Bird Way" by Jennifer Ackerman