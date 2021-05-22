This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams
2. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
4. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci
5. "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford
6. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
7. "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain
8. "That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner
Paperback fiction
1. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
2. "The Last Flight" by Julie Clark
3. "People We Meet On Vacation" by Emily Henry
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
6. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid
7. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
8. "The Woman with the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff
Non-fiction
1. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis
2. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard
3. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry
4. "The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War" by Malcolm Gladwell
5. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
6. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
7. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly
8. "My Own Words: by Ruth Bader Ginsburg