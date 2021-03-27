This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
5. "The invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab
6. "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
7. "The Committed" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
8. "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles
Paperback fiction
1. "Later" by Stephen King
2. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
3. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
4. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
5. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
6. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett
8. "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride
Non-fiction
1. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
3. "Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors" by James Patterson
4. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
5. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
6. "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates
7. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
8. "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta