This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. "The President’s Daughter" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
3. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand
4. "Legacy" by Nora Roberts
5. "Sooley" by John Grisham
6. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
7. "The Plot" by Jean Hanff Korelitz
8. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
Paperback fiction
1. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
2. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
3. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
4. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
5. "The Woman with the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff
6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert
7. "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel
8. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Non-fiction
1. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
2. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly
3. "The Bird Way" by Jennifer Ackerman
4. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis
5. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard
6. "Grit" by Angela Duckworth
7. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
8. "Facing the Mountain" by Daniel James Brown