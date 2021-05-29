This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Sooley" by John Grisham
2. "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams
3. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
4. "Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead
5. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
6. "That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner
7. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
8. "Hour of the Witch" by Chris Bohjalian
Paperback fiction
1. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
2. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry
3. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides
4. "The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly
5. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
6. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
7. "One by One" by Ruth Ware
8. "The Woman with the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff
Non-fiction
1. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry
2. "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard
3. "Yearbook" by Seth Rogen
4. "The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War" by Malcolm Gladwell
5. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain
6. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly
7. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis
8. "Entangled Life" by Merlin Sheldrake