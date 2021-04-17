This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman
2. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
3. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
4. "Good Company" by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
5. "The Consequences of Fear" by Jacqueline Winspear
6. "Northern Spy" by Flynn Berry
7. "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline
8. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
Paperback fiction
1. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
4. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
5. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
6. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
7. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
8. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende
Non-fiction
1. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
2. "The Light of Days" by Judy Batalion
3. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
4. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
5. "Broken (in the best possible way)" by Jenny Lawson
6. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
7. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
8. "The Body" by Bill Bryson