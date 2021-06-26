This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "The President’s Daughter" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
2. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
3. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
5. "That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner
6. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand
7. "Sooley" by John Grisham
8. "The Four Winds" by Kristen Hannah
Paperback fiction
1. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
2. "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
3. "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell
4. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
5. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
6. "Daylight" by David Baldacci
7. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King
8. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Non-fiction
1. "World Travel" by Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever
2. "The Bomber Mafia" by Malcolm Gladwell
3. "The Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
4. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
5. "In the Heights" by Lin-Manuel Miranda
6. "Killing the Mob" by Bill O’Reilly
7. "The Bird Way" by Jennifer Ackerman
8. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis