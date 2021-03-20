This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
2. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
3. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
5. "The Affair" by Danielle Steel
6. "What’s Mine and Yours" by Naima Coster
7. "Dark Sky" by C.J. Box
8. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Paperback fiction
1. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
2. "Later" by Stephen King
3. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
4. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci
5. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham
6. "28 Summers" by Elin HIlderbrand
7. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
8. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
Non-fiction
1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
2. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
3. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
4. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates
5. "Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors" by James Patterson
6. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama
8. "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" by Emmanuel Acho