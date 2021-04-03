This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
2. "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
3. "Win" by Harlen Coben
4. "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline
5. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
6. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
7. "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
8. "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
Paperback fiction
1. "All That Shines and Whispers" by Jennifer Craven
2. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
3. "Later" by Stephen King
4. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle
5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
6. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
7. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci
8. "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride
Non-fiction
1. "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
2. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson
3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
4. "Dusk Night Dawn" by Anne Lamott
5. "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates
6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
7. "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" by Emmanuel Acho
8. "This is the Fire" by Don Lemmon