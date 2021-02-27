This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardcover fiction
1. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
2. "Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb
3. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
5. "Hamnet" by Maggie O'Farrell
6. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab
7. "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles
8. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
Paperback fiction
1. "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn
2. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett
3. "The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel
4. "Firefly Lane" by Kristin Hannah
5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
6. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly
7. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers
8. "The Black Swan of Paris" by Karen Robards
Non-fiction
1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
2. "Four Hundred Souls" by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
3. "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta, M.D.
4. "Think Again" by Adam Grant
5. "Between Two Kingdoms" by Suleika Jaouad
6. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama
7. "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain" by George Saunders
8. "When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship" by Martha Teichner