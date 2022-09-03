As a proposed registration and licensing program for rental units in the city of Meadville moves forward for consideration and likely adoption by City Council, a steady refrain from critics of the program has grown in volume.
At a town hall designed to solicit feedback from landlords last week and a City Council subcommittee meeting this week, both owners and a few tenants have said that such a program would be “redundant.”
Any health and safety violations that might be found are already against the law, they have pointed out, and the city already has a process for dealing with substandard living conditions in rental units. Why add “another layer” that will complicate things further? Why target all landlords rather than simply the few that fail to maintain their units properly?
“Why are we reinventing the wheel?” Jody Hill, who described herself as the owner of a single rental duplex in the city, asked at the town hall meeting held by City Council. “Why is this code not being enforced? If someone calls and says, ‘Hey, my roof is leaking and my landlord won’t do anything about it’ — boom, OK? You’ve got fines, you’ve got actions you can take to enforce this kind of thing.”
At a meeting of City Council’s housing and economic subcommittee this week, Karen Kress, who owns 30 city rental units with her husband, was one of several landlords who continued their criticism of the proposal, saying that the vast majority of reputable landlords and their tenants would effectively be punished because of a small minority.
“Very few apartments” that would fail the proposed inspections, Kress said. “And we know who they are... . So why wait until 2024 to address those issues with those people who are living in substandard housing?
“They should be addressed before two years from now,” Kress added, referring to City Manager Maryann Menanno’s estimate of when a program could be developed and implemented if approved by City Council.
It’s not so easy to address substandard living conditions in rental properties under the city’s current system, according to city officials.
Menanno described the existing system as reactive. The proposed inspection program, on the other hand, would be proactive.
“We can’t on our own call out specific properties” under the current maintenance code, Menanno said, “because that would be illegal, so we have to do it on a complaint basis.”
City inspectors can be proactive about obvious exterior issues, such as a collapsed roof or pulled utility meters, because such problems can often be observed from the street, according to Zoning Officer Gary Johnson.
When it comes to interior issues, however, city inspectors can be somewhat powerless since they cannot see inside the units unless they receive a report of an alleged violation and permission to investigate.
“With the city’s current complaint- or report-based system,” Johnson said, “officials still need the express consent of the occupants to enter; otherwise, it could be considered an illegal search.”
Sometimes, according to Johnson, tenants are reluctant to report even serious safety violations. This claim has been a point of contention for landlords at recent meetings, who have said tenants are not reluctant to voice their concerns.
But at last week’s town hall, Johnson said it’s a common occurrence.
“We’ll oftentimes hear from tenants who, right or wrong, for whatever reason have the conception that if they make a call that the landlords are going to kick them out,” Johnson said. “A lot of them are indeed scared.”
The city maintenance code, Johnson explained this week, establishes safety standards, but “it does not give carte blanche for officials to enter properties.”
“So if the goal is to systematically inspect and license housing,” he said, “the city’s current procedures simply do not fit the bill.”
