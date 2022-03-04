You know you’re a comedian when you lose 237 jobs in one day and live to laugh about it.
Meadville resident and nationally known entertainer Tammy Pescatelli spent the morning of March 13, 2020, appearing on NBC’s “Today” with fellow performers Carole Montgomery and Julia Scotti to promote their Showtime special “More Funny Women of a Certain Age.”
The same day, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 15-day shutdown announcement soon followed, then that shutdown was extended — and, in what seemed the blink of an eye, Pescatelli, like so many people, saw her plans for the foreseeable future evaporate.
First, plans for appearances on “The Tonight Show” and other shows were canceled. Then, as it became increasingly clear that clubs, theaters and other comedy venues wouldn’t be reopening for some time, it became remarkably unclear what entertainers were supposed to do in the meantime.
“It crippled our industry,” Pescatelli recalled in an interview this week, just days before her show at the Academy Theatre.
Eventually, federal aid packages granted some much-needed economic relief. But while that enabled individuals and organizations to survive, recapturing the pre-pandemic momentum has proved to be more challenging.
In comedy, the old saying goes, timing is everything, and the timing couldn’t have been worse for Pescatelli.
“2020 was supposed to be my year,” she said.
A month before her “Today” show appearance, Pescatelli’s movie “That’s Amore” — filmed in Pittsburgh and Meadville — was released. She followed that with the release of her “Way After School Special,” filmed at the northeastern Ohio high school she attended. In addition, she was one of several well-known comedians hosting episodes of Circle network’s “Stand Up Nashville!” which featured a variety of new acts.
Instead of continuing her appearances on “Stand Up Nashville!” and touring to develop new material while promoting her special, which can be seen on the Amazon Prime streaming service, Pescatelli found herself staying busy by working at Integrity Complete Auto Repair, the Meadville auto repair business she and her husband, Luca Palanca, operate.
Eventually, she began adding podcast appearances to her schedule as well as corporate entertainment gigs via videoconference. It wasn’t the same as performing live, and even when she eventually made it back into comedy clubs, the COVID-19 mitigation requirements remained challenging — a masked audience of 60 makes for a different performance than an unmasked crowd of 300.
To Palanca, however, the layoff and the challenges haven’t affected Pescatelli’s comedy skills. He’s biased, of course, but he also knows comedy — a comic and actor himself, Palanca watches with the eye of an expert and has seen Pescatelli evolve over the past two decades from a good comedian to a “phenomenal” performer that he considers the funniest woman performing on comedy club stages today.
“No one comes close,” Palanca said.
And as a frequent target of Pescatelli’s jokes, he should know.
“I love it — wherever she can find laughter,” Palanca said. “Thank God I’m a comedian and don’t take it personally.”
For Palanca, two factors make Pescatelli’s success all the more impressive. First, her comedy does not feature the “raunchy” material common in many acts. Second, many of her biggest successes have come while her career has been based in Meadville, where the couple moved in 2008 to raise their son.
“That’s an accomplishment,” Palanca said. “She doesn’t stop. She’s constantly on the hustle.”
Despite the pause brought on by the pandemic, Pescatelli is back to full speed ahead.
It didn’t happen immediately, however. With comics everywhere itching to perform, when shows slowly began to return, the competition for gigs was fiercer than ever.
“It became this huge glut,” Pescatelli said. “In one month last year, I lost four separate jobs to Kevin Hart.”
Pescatelli responded by taking time to focus on acting. Last year, she appeared on an episode of the Tom Selleck CBS drama “Blue Bloods” and her character is expected to return for several more episodes.
“The hustle is real,” she said. “That’s the thing — you can’t come back from this unless you’re a hustler.”
More exposure can sometimes bring unexpected consequences for comics. Like others, Pescatelli’s most recent special reached wide streaming audiences searching for entertainment during the pandemic. Bigger audiences are better, but Pescatelli noted that one result was some people “watching comedy that wasn’t meant for them.”
The result for some comedians was controversy over the nature of their material, but that shouldn’t be an issue for her Academy performance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Those planning to attend will hear plenty of new material, she said, as well as some Meadville-specific material that doesn’t often find its way into her road performances.
“It’s wonderful to perform at home, sleep in my own bed, and perform for the community. It’s even better when they laugh a little,” she joked. “If you don’t have a sense of humor, this is probably not the show for you — and if you don’t come, we’re going to talk about you.”