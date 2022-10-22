WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Tamarack Wildlife Center recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for construction of a new raptor ambassador aviary at its facility north of Saegertown.
Funded by a local family foundation, the aviary will house three of the center's eight raptor ambassadors on a rotating basis. The aviary and birds are available for public viewing daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During October, three species of native owls will be featured, in honor of "Owl-o-ween,” said Carol Holmgren, Tamarack’s executive director.
Tamarack cares for injured and sick wildlife with the goal of releasing them back to the wild, and to promote appreciation and understanding of wildlife through education for all ages. It is the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation center serving northwestern Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.