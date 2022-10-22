DSCF2621.JPG

Contributed photo

Participating in a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a new aviary at Tamarack Wildlife Center are office manager Barbara Pagano, board member Kelsy Astry, rehabilitation manager Jessica Schombert with ambassador red-tailed hawk Ruby, Executive Director Carol Holmgren, board President Sarah Sargent, board member Charlotte Manison, outreach and education manager Melissa Goodwill with ambassador American kestrel Watson, board member Tom Nonnemacher and board member Terrie Swanson.

WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Tamarack Wildlife Center recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for construction of a new raptor ambassador aviary at its facility north of Saegertown.

Funded by a local family foundation, the aviary will house three of the center's eight raptor ambassadors on a rotating basis. The aviary and birds are available for public viewing daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During October, three species of native owls will be featured, in honor of "Owl-o-ween,” said Carol Holmgren, Tamarack’s executive director.

Tamarack cares for injured and sick wildlife with the goal of releasing them back to the wild, and to promote appreciation and understanding of wildlife through education for all ages. It is the only licensed wildlife rehabilitation center serving northwestern Pennsylvania.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you