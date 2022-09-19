SAEGERTOWN — Tamarack Wildlife Center invites the public to its annual open house on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
This event is free and fun for all ages.
Meet nonreleasable “education ambassador” hawks, owls, falcons and Myrtle the turtle presented by handlers for the public to view up close and personal. Visitors can learn about each ambassador’s personal rehabilitation story, their species’ natural history, and how to help their species in the wild.
Enjoy children’s crafts and activities, tours of the examination and lab facilities, educational displays and refreshments.
There will be a raffle including a variety of unique wildlife themed baskets and center items for sale. All proceeds directly support treatment of injured wildlife.
The center’s licensed rehabilitators, educators and volunteers will be onsite to answer questions and discuss exciting successes of the past year.
Weather permitting, a Red-tailed Hawk patient will be released during the event. Last-minute details such as possible release times will be posted on the Facebook page and website tamarackwildlife.org.
Located at 21601 Stull Road, Saegertown, Tamarack Wildlife Center is a nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to care of injured wildlife in order to return them to the wild, and to promoting appreciation and understanding of wildlife through education.
• More information: Call (814) 763-2574.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.