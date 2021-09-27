WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Tamarack Wildlife Center will hold a free open house on Sunday.
Members of the public of all ages will have the chance to have up-close encounters with the center's wildlife ambassadors, including hawks, owls and reptiles, as well as the chance to see where the center cares for its wildlife patients.
Also planned are children's crafts and activities, educational exhibits, raffle prizes and center merchandise for sale.
Weather permitting, a rehabilitated hawk may be released at 2:15 and 3:30 p.m.
Masks are required for the event. Preregistration is required via eventbrite or the center's Facebook page. Guests must choose an entry time of either 1, 1:30, 2 or 2:30 p.m., and space is limited.
• More information: Visit the center's Facebook page or call (814) 763-2574.