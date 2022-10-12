Tamara Coburn’s physician, Dr. Paul Oyler, couldn’t believe she made it to his office on her own on Sept. 10, 2021.
“He was surprised I was still walking — my oxygen was that low,” said Coburn, who lives in Meadville.
She was suffering from a severe case of COVID-19.
Olyer told her that she needed to go to the hospital immediately, so she drove herself to Meadville Medical Center.
“I was in the intensive care unit that night, and two days later, on Sept. 12, I was put on a ventilator.
“I never saw another day on the calendar until the 28th of September,” Coburn said. “At one point, I was 100 percent dependent on the ventilator.”
Coburn was put in a medically induced coma to keep her safely connected to the ventilator.
On Sept. 22, Coburn’s husband and two of their five daughters were told she most likely wouldn’t make it, but if she did, she would probably have brain damage, Coburn said.
Coburn and Kelly Perrett lead a Bible study “life group” at New Beginnings Church of God on Leslie Road in Meadville.
On Sept. 23, Coburn’s Bible study group organized a prayer vigil outside the intensive care unit.
“Kelly went to the life group at church and told them Alyssa (Coburn’s daughter) told her they needed a miracle,” Coburn said. “So, the time they would have spent in Bible study, they spent praying.”
Perrett said they held the prayer vigil when they were told they needed a miracle.
“The first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Good thing we know a miracle worker.’ From then on, we paid daily visits to stand outside her ICU window praying to and praising God.”
On Sept. 23, the medical staff performed a test to see if Coburn had brain activity. The group asked God if he could give them a miracle by 11 a.m.
It didn’t take that long.
At 10:05 a.m., the doctor called Coburn’s family and said the tests showed there was normal brain activity, Coburn said.
Little by little, the staff brought Coburn out of the coma. At times, her medicine would wear off and she would wake up on her own, but she didn’t fully understand her situation until Sept. 28.
Coburn’s husband, Allen, said he felt wonderful and blessed that she came out of the coma with no long-lasting effects.
“Every day the doctor gave me bad news, he asked why I wasn’t visiting her, and I said I wasn’t allowed,” Allen said.
He was then given permission to visit his wife.
“She looked terrible. I prayed and I called her daughter,” he said. “The doctor called and said he wanted to try a ‘cocktail.’ The next day I came and her eyes were opened, so it worked.”
Coburn said she went to see the doctor in the first place because she had tested positive for COVID-19 from a drug store drive-thru test.
She went to the doctor knowing she was sick, but not as sick as she really was. He went out to her car to see her.
“He was very scared,” Coburn said about her doctor. “He said if I had not gone to the doctor that night, I would have died in my sleep.”
Today, she is healthy and able to work again. Allen works at C&J Industries in Meadville, while Tamara is employed as a psychiatric registered nurse at the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs. From previous relationships and together, they have a family of five daughters: Margaret, who lives in Rochester, New York; Ariel, who lives in Cleveland; Alyssa, who lives in Columbus, Ohio; Allina, a junior at Meadville Area Senior High; and Alivia, a freshman at the school.
Coburn said because she is back to work full time, she gave a testimony about how God is still in the miracle-working business.
“I tell people what happened and they can’t believe I have no residual effects,” she said. “I feel completely overwhelmed with all of God’s love and attention.
“My friend said she saw a vision of God cradling me in his arms. She knew I’d be okay, and that’s how I felt.”
