By Linda Boylan Brown
While preparing to write the “Wind” chapter of my new book, “Meanwhile … On My Way to the High Places,” I was made aware of the Thurston Classic that wraps up this weekend.
My mind was immediately filled with happy memories from many years ago. Before Mom moved to heaven, I was able to “chase” some balloons with her so she could see them land, and this brought her much joy.
I was always fascinated that each balloon seemed to take a course all of its own, and I knew that whether the balloons could fly or not was determined by the weather for many miles around them.
Storms and lightning could be hazardous, but another factor was always the wind. Hot air balloons rely very heavily on the wind, and flights are literally driven by the wind.
I enjoy the serenity and peace that watching the balloons inspires, and the beautiful colors against a blue sky are breathtaking.
As the Holy Spirit began talking to me about wind, I researched the complicated process required to fly balloons. I learned three important facts regarding balloons that speak to me about spiritual concepts as well as physical concepts.
First, a pilot cannot steer the balloon, so no flight plans are used by these pilots. Almighty God created the wind and gave mankind the knowledge of how to make use of the wind.
The examples of the hot air balloon can be also used by saying the wind of God’s blessings and plans for my life are indications that I do not have to steer; rather, I must allow my one true pilot all control in this area.
Second, the fact that a balloon making a round-trip and going back to where it launched from is rare and almost impossible. Psalm 103:16 says, “For the wind passes over it and it is gone, and its place shall know it no more.” Much like the fact that hot air balloons cannot return to their launch site, the wind does not go back to where it was; rather, it keeps moving to each new place and purpose. Thankfully, I do not have to go back, but I can walk forward because God uses his wind to transport me into his blessings and encourage me to keep going.
Third, the speed is determined by vertical moves the pilot implements to tap in to the wind patterns.
I can truly say that the pilots go wherever the wind takes them. Found within Psalm 104:3-4 it says this truth about God, “Who makes the clouds His chariot, who walks on the wings of the wind.” The orderly God I serve has a great plan and purpose for every part of his creation.
Therefore, I will be taken on the same wings of the wind which my loving Father uses to move about when he walks on the wings of the wind. I can truly trust Jesus to lead me forward while he goes with me.
Linda Boylan Brown is a published author of four previous books and blessed to recently become a great-grandmother. She was born and raised in Cambridge Springs and for most of her life she has lived in Crawford or Erie counties.
