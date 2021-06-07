How much do you know about beavers? Do you know what an American kestrel is?
You may have an opportunity to learn about both as part of Tails and Tales, the Summer Reading Program being held by the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS).
Do you like poetry, or want to try tai chi? Meadville Council on the Arts is joining one library to bring you a sample of those — and more.
The CCFLS is a consortium of nine libraries in different municipalities throughout Crawford County, with headquarters at Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St.
The general start date for Tails and Tales is today, but each library will decide its own start and ending dates. You can register for each library at ccfls.beanstack.com.
At Meadville Public Library, the program runs from today through Aug. 6. Susan Hanley, head of youth services, said there will be four “challenges”: Read to Me (ages 0-5), Reading on My Own (ages 6-12), Young Adult (ages 13-17) and Adult (18 and over).
“The other libraries will have challenges they make up on their own and their own prizes,” she said.
Hanley said patrons of the Meadville library will have the ability to use their phone and log all their reading onto an app.
With the theme of Tails and Tales, you can expect the focus to be on animals.
“We’re having a lot of animal programs,” Hanley said about the Meadville library.
Tamarack Wildlife Center in Saegertown will present a program on birds of prey. Participants should get to meet Watson, an American kestrel, which is Pennsylvania’s smallest falcon. The Crawford County Conservation District in Meadville will present a program on beavers, and the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills will present a program on bats.
Prizes at the Meadville library are animal-related, too, such as tickets to the Erie Zoo and Keystone Safari in Grove City.
Here is what the other libraries have to offer:
• Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, will host its program from today to Aug. 13. Challenges includes Early Literacy (ages 0-2), Kids (3-12), Teens (12-18) and Adults (18 and over). “Every week we will have a take-and-make craft,” said Becky Stahl, children’s librarian. “This year, we have a craft for adults.” Participants may pick up the craft on Mondays. On June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tupelo Acres Alpacas and More LLC will present a program.
• Cambridge Springs Public Library, 158 McClellan St., will host Tails and Tales from June 14 to July 23. “We’re doing a hybrid program — online and subscription boxes where you pick up a box,” library Director Amanda Scott said. Participants can opt to sign up for either, and/or both programs. There will be a preschool craft box, an elementary book club box and a teen foodie fun box. At the end, there will be drawings for three sets of gift certificates (preschool-12, teens and adults), all for local businesses.
• Cochranton Area Public Library, 10 W. Pine St., will run its program now through July 31. The first activity with a story will be Saturday at 11 a.m. The Lunch Bunch will also be held June 12. “We also have an adult program, the Croakers’ Club,” said Tricia Maloney, librarian assistant. Cochranton library is also running a hybrid program. “For patrons not ready to return, we have an online program this year,” Maloney said. Sign up for that at ccfls.beanstack.com. The library also hopes to schedule a presentation with live animals.
• Linesville Community Public Library, 111 Penn St., will run Tails and Tales from June 21 to July 31. It’s for all ages with different prizes for different age groups. There will be make-and-take activities, and a book walk set up outside with some interactive activities, and a scavenger hunt. “Just something fun and different,” said library Director Renee Grout. To register, go into the library or call the library at (814) 683-4354.
• Margaret Shontz Memorial Library, 145 S. Second St., Conneaut Lake, is running Tails and Tales from June 15 to July 20. Stories and activities for children will be held for six Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the pavilion at Firemen’s Beach, including Jungle Terry’s traveling zoo. This year, the library is teaming up with the Meadville Council on the Arts to present programs for adults and families, library Director Amber Pouliot said. For five Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Firemen’s Beach pavilion, the Council on the Arts will present a different program, ranging from a poetry workshop to tai chi classes.
• Saegertown Area Library, 325 Broad St., will run its program now through July 31. “In July, we’re going to have a story walk, a therapy dog, Pennsylvania owls and sounds, military history, Saegertown-area history, Magic Steve and creek critters,” said Tina Hunt, children and youth services librarian. All activities will be outdoors. Local authors Brenda Martin and T. Robertson-Post will be there to read their books.
• Springboro Public Library, 110 S. Main St., will host Tails and Tales from June 14 to July 31 for ages 5-11, teens and adults. Activities will be in person on Saturdays (except July 3) starting June 26 and include a story with a craft, a magician and stepping stones. “Aug. 7 will be a picnic in the park and we’ll celebrate the whole thing,” said library Director Aletha Samuels.
• Stone Memorial Library, 1101 Main St., Conneautville, will host its program from June 14 to Aug. 9. “We are doing incentive reading programs for infants through teens,” said Julie Klingler, story hour and summer program coordinator. There will be prizes for all participants. Five in-person events will be held at Lord Mason Park, including Professor Steve’s Magic show, Vorisek’s bees, Erie Children’s Museum, Therapy Dogs United and Jungle Terry. Virtual story times with Miss Julie will be held on Facebook at 10 a.m. on June 15, 22, 29 and July 6.