Tabulation of all votes from the May 17 primary has been completed, but now are subject to public review before final official certification of results by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Tabulation was completed Thursday and results from the Democratic and Republican primaries now are on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online.
The results are on display for the next five days as required by state law. Any challenges to them would have to be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by Tuesday. The election board will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Office to certify the results, if there are no challenges.
A link to a full listing of final, but unofficial election results is available on the front page of the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
Results for the major races in Crawford County were:
Democratic Party
U.S. senator
John Fetterman 4,024
Alex Khalil 144
Conor Lamb 872
Malcom Kenyatta 147
Scattered 50
Governor
Josh Shapiro 4,984
Scattered 79
Lieutenant governor
Austin Davis 3,748
Brian Sims 802
Ray Sosa 401
Scattered 44
U.S. Rep. 16th
Congressional District
Dan Pastore 4,449
Rick Telesz 572
Scattered 39
PA Senate 50th District
Rianna Czech 4,911
Scattered 41
PA House 6th District
Nerissa Galt 3,547
Scattered 34
PA House 64th District
Scattered 22
PA House 65th District
Scattered 46
Democratic State Committee
Christopher R. Seely 4,858
Scattered 28
Republican Party
U.S. senator
Mehmet Oz 3,288
Dave McCormick 3,545
Kathy Barnette 3,116
Carla Sands 666
Jeff Bartos 540
Sean Gale 136
George Bochetto 98
Scattered 44
Governor
Douglas Mastriano 6,112
Bill McSwain 1,957
Lou Barletta 1,104
Dave White 985
Melissa Hart 773
Jake Corman 196
Joe Gale 116
Nche Zama 109
Charlie Gerow 74
Scattered 46
Lieutenant governor
Carrie Lewis Delrosso 3,645
Rick Saccone 1,629
Teddy Daniels 1,458
Chris Frye 1,078
James Earl Jones 892
Jeff Coleman 768
Clarice Schillinger 653
John Brown 332
Russ Diamond 239
Scattered 52
U.S. Rep. 16th
Congressional District
Mike Kelly 10,433
Scattered 113
PA Senate 50th District
Michele Brooks 10,706
Scattered 63
PA House 6th District
Brad Roae 7,018
Scattered 123
PA House 64th District
R. Lee James 1,263
Scattered 6
PA House 65th District
Kathy L. Rapp 2,420
Scattered 13
Republican State Committee
(vote for three)
Christine J. Greig 8,223
Mike D. Forbes 7,839
George Greig 7,500
Scattered 13
