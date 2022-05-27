Tabulation of all votes from the May 17 primary has been completed, but now are subject to public review before final official certification of results by the Crawford County Board of Elections.

Tabulation was completed Thursday and results from the Democratic and Republican primaries now are on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online.

The results are on display for the next five days as required by state law. Any challenges to them would have to be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by Tuesday. The election board will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Office to certify the results, if there are no challenges.

A link to a full listing of final, but unofficial election results is available on the front page of the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.

Results for the major races in Crawford County were:

Democratic Party

U.S. senator

John Fetterman 4,024

Alex Khalil 144

Conor Lamb 872

Malcom Kenyatta 147

Scattered 50

Governor

Josh Shapiro 4,984

Scattered 79

Lieutenant governor

Austin Davis 3,748

Brian Sims 802

Ray Sosa 401

Scattered 44

U.S. Rep. 16th

Congressional District

Dan Pastore 4,449

Rick Telesz 572

Scattered 39

PA Senate 50th District

Rianna Czech 4,911

Scattered 41

PA House 6th District

Nerissa Galt 3,547

Scattered 34

PA House 64th District

Scattered 22

PA House 65th District

Scattered 46

Democratic State Committee

Christopher R. Seely 4,858

Scattered 28

Republican Party

U.S. senator

Mehmet Oz 3,288

Dave McCormick 3,545

Kathy Barnette 3,116

Carla Sands 666

Jeff Bartos 540

Sean Gale 136

George Bochetto 98

Scattered 44

Governor

Douglas Mastriano 6,112

Bill McSwain 1,957

Lou Barletta 1,104

Dave White 985

Melissa Hart 773

Jake Corman 196

Joe Gale 116

Nche Zama 109

Charlie Gerow 74

Scattered 46

Lieutenant governor

Carrie Lewis Delrosso 3,645

Rick Saccone 1,629

Teddy Daniels 1,458

Chris Frye 1,078

James Earl Jones 892

Jeff Coleman 768

Clarice Schillinger 653

John Brown 332

Russ Diamond 239

Scattered 52

U.S. Rep. 16th

Congressional District

Mike Kelly 10,433

Scattered 113

PA Senate 50th District

Michele Brooks 10,706

Scattered 63

PA House 6th District

Brad Roae 7,018

Scattered 123

PA House 64th District

R. Lee James 1,263

Scattered 6

PA House 65th District

Kathy L. Rapp 2,420

Scattered 13

Republican State Committee

(vote for three)

Christine J. Greig 8,223

Mike D. Forbes 7,839

George Greig 7,500

Scattered 13

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

