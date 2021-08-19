Boushra Khairullah has been busy in recent days — and will be busy for several more days — gathering the ingredients and beginning the preparations for more than 50 meals that she is preparing as part of a series of “Pop-up Picnics” offered by the Market House.
After a short break Tuesday, it was back to work for Khairullah and one key ingredient was at the top of her to-do list.
“I’m going to go look for parsley,” she said before leaving for Erie. “I bought all Giant Eagle’s parsley yesterday, and Walmart’s.”
Parsley is a key ingredient in taboulleh, or tabouli salad, she explained, and not every batch is up to her standards, even when she’s cooking for dozens and needs all the parsley she can get her hands on.
“I have to pick the good ones,” she said. “That’s the story.”
Khairullah, who for years has catered meals for Muslim and Jewish students groups at Allegheny College, is readying a variety of traditional Syrian dishes using beef from Vanderhoff’s Angus Farm in Spartansburg; yogurt by Dodo Yogurt of Saegertown; and local produce from Crawford County growers Fat Hawk Farm, Vanco Family Farm and Blooming Valley Farm. Menu options will include makmour, a fried eggplant dish with tomatoes and onions and typically served with pita bread (vegetarian); kibbeh bil seniyeh, a layer of minced beef, onions and spices pressed between two layers of bulgur wheat; and favorites like baba ghanoush and hummus that are likely to be more familiar to Crawford County connoisseurs.
The picnic, which takes place Saturday at Conneaut Cellars Winery and Distillery, follows up on the success of three similar events last year that combined the talents of local chefs; the produce of local fields; and the atmospheric settings of farms, orchards and wineries.
The multifaceted collaboration brings attention to local resources, gives participants a chance to sample foods they might not otherwise have access to in the Meadville area, and raises funds for the Market House, according to organizers.
The emphasis all along the way is on local sourcing for both the ingredients, settings and those making the meals, but Khairullah, who has live in Meadville since the early 1980s after growing up in Syria, felt she had to look elsewhere when it came to the nearly 50 bunches of parsley she expected to use.
“I think it’s hard to find it in these quantities,” said Paula Burleigh, a member of the board that oversees the Market House and organizes the pop-up events. “She’s very particular about exactly the state of the ingredients, which is totally understandable, so that was one thing she really wanted to find on her own.”
The pop-up picnics were a COVID-19 pandemic-inspired adaptation last year of the Market House’s traditional formal dinner fundraiser, according to Burleigh.
“We wanted to highlight different chefs working in our community,” she said, “and we paired the chefs with local farms.”
By hosting the events at farms and similar sites, participants get a chance to see where the items they consume are produced and connect with the people engaged in production — while eating meals that have consistently been described as delicious.
Devon Stout, who chairs the board that oversees the Market House, said the fundraisers were not only a culinary but an economic success last year.
“We raised about $5,500 last year from those, and hope to match or exceed that this year,” he said in an email.
Whatever the proceeds this year, they will come at a good time. The Market House has struggled financially in recent years and the pandemic has limited the board’s efforts to right the ship even as renovations to the main first-floor market space have continued and a new restaurant, Kettle Lake Kitchen, has taken over the space formerly occupied by the Market House Grille.
The Market House lost about $43,000 in 2019, which Stout described as “an especially bad year.” The facility lost another $16,000 last year, leading the board to seek a $10,000 line of credit from the city midway through 2020. Revenue is down again this year, he said, “but our cash flow has been in a stronger position this year, which has helped us not need financial support from the city as we did in 2020.”
Stout was optimistic as he looked ahead to the upcoming pop-up picnics, the holiday season that has traditionally been the strongest part of the year for the 151-year-old cultural center and beyond.
“The changes and upgrades we are putting into place are in hopes of creating a better general profitability as we ideally want to be in a better position throughout the year,” he said, “not just relying on holiday sales to bring us to where we need to be.”
You can eat
The Market House will offer three Pop-up Picnics featuring collaborations between local chefs and area farms, with the first taking place Saturday and others following on Sept. 21 and Oct. 2. This week, catering chef Boushra Khairullah will offer a variety of dishes typical of Syrian cuisine using ingredients from several Crawford County producers. Meals are $40 with proceeds benefiting the Market House. Conneaut Cellars Winery and Distillery, 12005 Conneaut Lake Road, will host a picnic for participants from 4 to 6 p.m. To-go meals and delivery are also available. For more information or to order a meal, check the Market House’s Facebook page.