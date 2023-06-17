BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — For the third time in the last nine months, a driver in a sport utility vehicle has crashed into a bear on a highway in Crawford County.
The latest incident was Thursday just before 9:30 p.m. on Route 8 in Bloomfield Township, near the border of Crawford and Erie counties, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
An unidentified driver in an SUV struck the bear about one-quarter mile north of Mount Pleasant Road, according to a news release from state police.
The driver was traveling south in a Subaru Forester when the SUV had a head-on collision with a bear that had entered the highway, the release said.
The impact caused the SUV’s front and side curtain airbags to deploy, the release said.
The driver declined emergency medical services treatment at the scene and the SUV was able to be driven away, according to the release.
The other two incidents took place in the fall of 2022, also with no injuries to the drivers, but disabling their SUVs.
An Erie woman was traveling north on Interstate 79 in Cussewago Township when the SUV she was driving struck a bear near Milepost 159 just before midnight on Nov. 10.
A Pittsburgh teenager was traveling north on Interstate 79 near Milepost 156 in Cussewago Township when his SUV struck a bear around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
