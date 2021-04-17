CONNEAUT LAKE — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a small sport utility vehicle crashed into a building Friday morning the borough, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. at North Third Street and Church Lane when the SUV struck the Lakeside Chiropractic office at 200 N. Third St.
The SUV, driven by Joyce McNulty, 72, of Conneaut Lake, was driving north on North Third Street and attempted to turn left to go west onto Church Lane when it struck the building, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, said. The SUV went into the building the length of its hood, Pfeifer said.
There were two people in the building in the area where the vehicle struck, Pfeifer said. One of the two people was transported by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of injuries, he said. The other person was to go by private vehicle to the hospital to be checked for injuries, Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer declined to identify the two persons involved citing privacy rules under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
No charges were to be filed against McNulty, who was uninjured in the crash, Pfeifer said. The SUV was towed from the scene.
The building is owned by Paul T. Foulk of Conneautville, according to county property records. Repairs were being made to the building Friday.
Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service and Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department assisted police the scene.
