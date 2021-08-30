VERNON TOWNSHIP — What one official called a “suspicious package” was found near a Conneaut Lake Road fast food restaurant and led to a response by multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies and the evacuation of a neighboring daycare shortly before noon today.
State police and Vernon Township police blocked off the parking lot of McDonald’s, 16830 Conneaut Lake Road, around 11:30 a.m.
“We were checking out a suspicious package that was discarded,” Chief Randy Detzel of Vernon Township Police Department told the Tribune. “That’s all I can tell you at this time.”
Erie Police Department Bomb Squad was on scene at the restaurant before 1 p.m. The squad had a robot deployed on scene.
Children attending the Vernon Early Learning Academy, a daycare located immediately east of McDonald’s in Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, were taken to Vernon YMCA, a post to the Y’s Facebook page notified parents.
Entrance to the McDonald's was blocked off by emergency vehicles and cones were placed on the surrounding roads, though traffic was allowed to flow past the restaurant. Responders at the scene included Vernon Central Hose Company and Meadville Ambulance Service.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.