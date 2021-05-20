Several suspects are in custody for a string of alleged thefts from vehicles that spanned multiple areas in Crawford and Erie counties over a four-day period.
Kiaden Kiowa Carr, 18, of Corry; Skyler Austin McCafferty, 29, of Union City; and Devon Kay McWilliams, 21, of Union City, are all in custody and facing charges for the alleged thefts, as well as possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. A fourth suspect, a 24-year-old Erie man, is in custody for unrelated charges and has not yet been charged in connection to the thefts.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Erie, the thefts occurred from May 8 to 11 at residences that had unlocked vehicles. The thefts were spread across Spartansburg Borough and Bloomfield Township in Crawford County, and Amity and Concord townships in Erie County.
Police served several search warrants on Monday during which Carr, McCafferty and McWilliams were apprehended. It was during the search that police reportedly discovered the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as items that were allegedly stolen from the vehicles, including firearms.
On Tuesday, a search of French Creek was performed with the assistance of Mill Village Volunteer Fire Department, North East Dive Team, and Corry Search and Rescue Dive Team, during which four allegedly stolen shotguns were found dumped by a dam near Middleton Road in LeBoeuf Township.
Investigation into the thefts is ongoing by state police at Corry. Anyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to call them at (814) 663-2043.