CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A suspected electrical fire Monday morning damaged one unit at an apartment house on South Main Street.
The fire damaged an efficiency-style second-floor apartment at the building at 279 S. Main St., according to Matt Garver, first assistant chief with Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
There were no injuries in the fire which is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem in the entrance/kitchen area, he said.
The occupant wasn't home at the time of the 11 a.m. fire.
Smoke was discovered coming from the apartment by Chief Tad Acker of Cambridge Springs Police Department.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will assist in the investigation, but the cause is not considered suspicious, according to Garver.
Fire damage was confined to the one apartment, but there was smoke and water damage to other areas of the building, he added.
The two-story building, which is insured, has 10 apartments and is owned by William and Rebecca Stafford of Edinboro.
Cambridge Springs was assisted at the scene by Venango, Edinboro and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments. The last fire units returned to quarters at 2 p.m.
