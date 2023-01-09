SHARON — A Farrell man is in Mercer County Jail on a $2 million bond after being charged with criminal homicide for Saturday’s shooting death of 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley of Sharon.
Sharon Police Department has charged Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, 19, of 1018 Wallis Ave., with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment in connection with Beighley’s death.
According to the criminal complaint, Beighley and his friends were riding their bikes just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Budd Street between Dock Street and West Connelly Boulevard when Coleman shot at them six times.
Police responded to the area at 9:13 p.m. and found Beighley with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Beighley was taken to Sharon Regional Health System where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Coleman told police that the group of kids were not threatening him and were approximately 200 to 300 yards away from him when he shot at them, according to the complaint.
Coleman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis of Mercer Sunday and taken to Mercer County Jail.
A preliminary hearing for Coleman is scheduled for Jan. 20.
Sharon City School District sent out an all-call message to guardians expressing their deep sadness over the tragedy.
“Our crisis team is trained to help with the needs of our students, parents, and school personnel during difficult times such as this,” Sharon School Superintendent Justi Glaros said. “We encourage you to contact the school if you need support or resources as we navigate through this tragedy.”
